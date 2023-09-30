Smith back in the Black Country to chase his dreams

Gary Smith, centre, with Speedaway Levi, who runs at Monmore Green tonight

Smith, born and bred in the Black Country having grown up in Wordsley, will have promising bitch Don’t Make Me Beg visiting Monmore for the first time next week.

He believes she could be one to enter big-money Open competitions with and add to his dogs who have been performing well in the graded ranks as of late.

“It was always my dream to get into greyhounds and become a trainer as my dad was really into it,” said Smith. “I was an owner at Monmore for years and became a trainer at Perry Barr before moving here a couple of years ago, so I’m living the dream – but I haven’t quite fulfilled that dream yet.

“We are doing quite well at the moment. We’ve got a nice new bitch coming in next week, too, which we hope is going to be a competition bitch to sort of highlight the kennel again.

“Her race name is going to be Don’t Make Me Beg and she’s one we’re really excited about.

“She’ll be at the track for the first time next week.

“So, if we can do the right things now with her, hopefully the results will come our way.”

Smith has enjoyed one of the highest win percentages at Monmore over the past fortnight (22.72 per cent), with five of 22 runners being victorious.

He has the chance to add to more wins to that tally, too, as Monmore hosts a full graded card this evening.

Speedaway Levi – who has won seven of 27 outings in 2023 – is one to watch in Race Six while Oaktree Sydney, Charming Jet and Fearsome Flora are also going for glory.