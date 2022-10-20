What channel is Fulham vs Aston Villa? Kick-off time, how to watch and team news

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

The Premier League fixtures continue to come thick and fast, as Aston Villa head to London for a midweek fixture against Fulham.

Steven Gerrard's side have struggled for form this season but after an improved performance against Chelsea on Sunday despite losing, getting back on the pitch quickly may be the best thing for the players, as they look to turn their season around.

A changed line-up playing both forwards Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins got a positive reaction from fans on social media, most notably ex-Villa man, Gabby Agbonlahor, who praised the manager for playing both strikers and leaving both Philippe Coutinho and Emi Buendia on the bench.

After an improved performance, Gerrard may well stick with the same team as they face off against Fulham, who they should be expecting to beat.

The newly-promoted side have struggled in recent weeks after a very good start to the season.

But with just one win in five, Villa could use tonight as the night to turn their form on its head.

A win for Aston Villa would see them go level on points with tonight's opponents - 12, and would provide a comfortable gap from fellow Midlands sides Wolves, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City.

What time is Fulham vs Aston Villa?

Fulham vs Aston Villa is one of two Premier League fixtures taking place on Thursday evening.

Kick-off at Craven Cottage is at 19.30pm, 45 minutes before Leicester City vs Leeds United gets underway.

How to watch Fulham vs Aston Villa

All the Premier League midweek fixtures are live on Amazon Prime this week, and so users will need to watch the match live on Amazon Prime.

For those without Amazon Prime, the match can be viewed for free when you sign up for a 30-day trial. If you don't cancel the trial before the 30 days are up, it's then £8.99 a month.

Team news

Aston Villa remain without long-term absentee Diego Carlos, whilst Tyrone Mings suffered an injury in Sunday's loss to Chelsea but is expected to be fit.

Both Coutinho and Buendia could be on the bench again after they have struggled to spark the creativity required so far this season.

Lucas Digne is expected back from injury soon but this fixture may be too early for the Frenchman.

Fulham have no new injury concerns, as top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic made his return from injury in the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth last Saturday.

Next fixture