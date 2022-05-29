Notification Settings

Tributes paid to 'consummate professional' veteran sports reporter Bob Hall

By Paul Jenkins

Tributes have flooded in following the death of veteran West Midlands and national television sports reporter Bob Hall.

Bob Hall

Over a career spanning four decades, Mr Hall became a well-known and respected sports journalist in the Midlands and covered all the region's clubs on television through Central Sport or latterly Sky Sports News where he was a reporter on the popular Soccer Saturday programme.

He also briefly worked for the Express & Star on the features desk.

Telford boxer Richie Woodhall with Bob Hall in 2006

Sky Sports director of football Gary Hughes said: "I grew up watching Bob on Central Television - he was a hugely respected broadcaster with one of the great voices in the industry.

"A consummate professional, Bob was a highly valued member of the Sky Sports family and he will be sorely missed by all."

Bob Hall at a memorial service for Bilston footballer Bert Williams in 2014

Former Central Television colleagues also paid tribute including Bob Warman, who is due to retire from presenting the evening news in July.

He said: "I remember Bob with great fondness. He was truly a very, very fine broadcaster. He was a tremendous ad-libber. He could fill space and time and get you out of any tricky situation. His memory was fantastic.

Kristian Thomas with Bob Hall in 2016

"He was terrific. His detail, memory and recall used to astonish me. He was a wonderful man to have on your side. You could always rely on Bob."

And former head of sport at Central Gary Newbon, who brought Mr Hall to the West Midlands, said: "It’s a huge shock, we’re all stunned. As a presenter, Bob was a really solid, safe pair of hands, very professional, a good presenter. He never let you down. He was a good operator and a good professional."

Sport
News
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

