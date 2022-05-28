Pedal power puts Tomos fourth in Halesowen cycling classic

Halesowen Cycling Club welcomed talented youngsters from across the country for a round of the National Youth Omnium

Pattinson, from Brierley Hill, competed in the gruelling Liege-Bastogne-Liege in Belgium, with the 16-year-old coming fourth in the junior race.

More than 50 riders did not finish the 117km Classic but Pattinson – a product of Halesowen's academy and representing Tofauti Everyone Active as a guest – ended up just three minutes behind the winner.

Halesowen academy manager Will Fotheringham said: "It's an astonishing achievement, especially considering Tomos is in his first year as a junior and competing against riders a year older than him.

"That's quite significant as he's still got room to improve as a junior.

"It was a 117km race and the name is legendary. It's the oldest Classic in the world, so it's a remarkable achievement for Tomos at this stage of his development.

"The course had four of the hardest climbs in the Ardennes.

"He was hugely excited about going, and very nervous about it, obviously.

"It's not for the faint-hearted as junior international races are in a standard all of their own. There's probably two or three times the riders as there would be at a British event, and it's more risky and dangerous.

"It really is a huge achievement."

Pattinson's impressive feat in Belgium – the race being won by Belgian rider Victor Hannes in 2.44.10 – followed on from an eighth-place finish at the Le Col Classic in Exeter last month.

Halesowen are excited over what else he could achieve down the line.

"It's a tribute to the coaching system and all the volunteers who put in so many hours at Halesowen," added Fotheringham.

"The academy has been going for seven years now, and we seem to produce more and more talented riders every year.

"That's down to the club and the way it's run. Tomos has come right through the youth system, and that's a fantastic thing."

Meanwhile, some of the nation's most talented young riders descended upon Halesowen as the club successfully hosted a round of the National Youth Omnium.

Riders in under-12, under-14 and under-16 age groups took to the 400m banked track at Manor Abbey.

Halesowen had two of their own competing, with Luke Mannings coming 13th overall after five races in the u16 boys class. Rose Lewis came third of four competitors in the u14s girls event.

Halesowen hosted the second round of the British Cycling series. There are five in total taking place across the country before the finals in August.

Club secretary and coach coordinator Tracey Hipkiss said: "There was some great racing – the under-16 boys and girls were amazing. There's some real potential for careers in the future.

"It's always a relief when there are no accidents as well.

"From us, Luke Mannings was in the under-16s. Rose Lewis, in the under-14s, is doing phenomenally well and has massive potential.

"We applied to host the event, and, thankfully, we were successful. We're boosting our visibility nationally, so we're really pleased."

As well as boasting national competitors, Halesowen have members of all ages and put on beginners' sessions.