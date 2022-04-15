Notification Settings

Speedway commentary legend Nigel Pearson dies aged 52

By Nathan Judah

Nigel Pearson, the voice of Speedway, has sadly passed away aged 52.

Nigel Pearson has passed away
The vastly experienced presenter and commentator was a highly respected multi-media journalist covering a wide range of sports throughout his decorated career.

An avid West Brom fan, Person will always be best known for his love and dedication to Speedway as a presenter, commentator and press officer.

Pearson also commentated on darts for over 15 years and worked for many organisations including Sky Sports, Talk Sport and a columnist at the Express and Star.

Tributes have poured in from all around the world, he will be sadly missed.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

