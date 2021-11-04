Motorcycle duo hit the stage in Wolverhampton

John McGuinness

McGuinness, the Isle of Man TT legend, will team up with former British champion Whitham at the Cleveland Arms sports pub on Stow Heath Lane on Thursday, December 9.

It will be the fourth time McGuinness has visited the popular venue and last appeared two years ago with fellow bike star Dean Harrison.

This time with Whitham they present their ‘Bikes and Banter’ show which is always popular.

Event promoter Will Adamson said: “John is a firm favourite here and I’m looking forward to meeting Jamie, he’s a great talker and does a fine job on TV.

“We have sold out of VIP tickets and people are coming from Cumbria, Devon and Wales, there are hardly any local ticketholders. It’s going to be a night of great fun and it’s great for the wolverhampton area to welcome these two top motorcyclists and brilliant characters.

“It’s going to be an entertaining night that’s for sure.”