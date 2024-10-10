Taiwan celebrates its National Day holiday against background of Chinese threats

Taiwan celebrated its National Day holiday against the background of threats from China, which claims the self-governing island republic as its own territory.

The celebration marks the establishment of the Republic of China, which overthrew the Qing Dynasty in 1911 and fled to Taiwan as Mao Zedong’s Communists swept to power on the mainland during a civil war in 1949.

Taiwan was run under martial law until transitioning to full democracy in the 1980s and 1990s but maintains the original constitution brought from China and the ROC flag.

A woman poses with a banner which reads ‘Honour Time’ during National Day celebrations in front of the Presidential Building in Taipei, Taiwan (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)

President Lai Ching-te took office in May, continuing the eight-year rule of the Democratic Progressive Party that rejects China’s demand that it recognise Taiwan is a part of China.

The Nationalists adhere to a unification stance that recognises both sides of the Taiwan Strait as a single nation.

In a speech marking the holiday, Mr Lai spoke of Taiwan’s technology achievements such as those driving the computer chips industry, calling it a “global force for prosperity and development”.

He also praised athletes such as boxer Lin Yu-ting, who won gold at the Paris Olympics, and young people who have won prizes in international technical competitions.

Thursday’s commemorations included military displays, but no heavy military equipment as seen in years past.

And it included performances with music and flag and athletic feats like flips and other stunts.

A military honour guard attends National Day celebrations in front of the Presidential Building in Taipei, Taiwan (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)

Addressing the threat from China, Mr Lai took a firm but measured line while offering cooperation on areas from fighting infectious diseases to maintaining “regional peace and stability”.

“We hope that China will live up to the expectations of the international community, that it will apply its influence and work with other countries toward ending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and end conflicts in the Middle East,” Mr Lai said.

“And we hope that (China) will take up its international responsibilities and, along with Taiwan, contribute to the peace, security and prosperity of the region and the globe,” the president added.

Maintaining its military pressure on Taiwan, China’s People’s Liberation Army sent 15 planes across the median line in the Taiwan Strait, prompting Taiwan to scramble jets, dispatch ships and activate missile systems.

In response to such threats, Taiwan has ordered billions of dollars in fighter jets, tanks, missiles and various upgrades to existing gear from the US, while revitalising its own defence industry with the production of submarines and other equipment aimed at deterring or fending off a Chinese attack.

At the same time, Taiwan faces economic threats from China ranging from a possible blockade of the trade-dependent island to an undermining of its financial system.

China routinely states that Taiwan independence is a “dead end” and that annexation by Beijing is a historical inevitability.

Mr Lai appeared to address such issues in his address, saying: “Finally, we must strengthen resilience throughout Taiwan in national defence, economic livelihoods, disaster prevention and democracy.”