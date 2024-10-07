Countries commemorate first anniversary of Hamas attack on Israel

Vigils, commemorations and acts of remembrance were planned across the world to mark one year since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, as world leaders called for an end to antisemitism and the release of Israeli hostages.

Last year’s surprise cross-border attack, which killed about 1,200 people, caught Israel unprepared on a major Jewish holiday, shattering Israelis’ sense of security and leaving many countries, already on edge over Russia’s war in Ukraine, facing the prospect of another major conflict in the Middle East.

The nations of Europe, home to many Jewish and Muslim communities, have sought to tamp down both antisemitic and anti-Muslim sentiment in the wake of the Hamas attack and Israel’s subsequent war against the militants in Gaza, which has killed over 41,000 people and displaced around 1.9 million in the embattled coastal territory.

The Vatican marked the anniversary of the attacks by taking up a collection for the people of Gaza and publishing a letter from Pope Francis to Catholics in the region, expressing his solidarity.

Francis made no mention of Israel, Hamas or the hostages in the letter dated October 7.

He referred to the “fuse of hatred” being ignited one year ago and the spiral of violence that has ensued, insisting that what is needed is dialogue and peace.

“I am with you, the people of Gaza, long embattled and in dire straits. You are in my thoughts and prayers daily,” he wrote.

After some comments that upset Israel early on in the conflict, Francis has usually tried to strike an even tone. But he recently suggested Israel was using disproportionate and “immoral” force in Lebanon and Gaza.

Commemorations took place in Berlin (dpa via AP)

He said he was particularly close to those who have been forced to flee their homes to find refuge from bombing, to the mothers weeping over their dead children and those “who are afraid to look up for fear of fire raining down from the skies.”

The German chancellery in Berlin was adorned with a yellow ribbon commemorating the Israeli hostages taken by Hamas, around 100 of whom remain in captivity, with many of them feared dead.

The names of the people killed and kidnapped in the attack on Israel were read out in front of the Brandenburg Gate starting at 5.29am local time in Germany, when Hamas’ onslaught began a year ago.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a video message on Sunday that “with its abhorrent attack on Israel, Hamas at the same time caused a catastrophe for the Palestinian people”.

He stressed the need for a cease-fire in Gaza and international efforts to avoid an even wider Mideast conflagration.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, who has voiced strong support for Israel, commemorated the October 7 anniversary by visiting the main synagogue in Rome and reaffirming Israel’s right to defend itself.

The attack on the Nova music festival shook Israel and sparked a bloody sequence of events (AP)

She denounced the “latent and rampant antisemitism” she said has arisen since the Hamas attack, citing in particular pro-Palestinian protests in Italy this past weekend, some of which turned violent.

While asserting Israel’s lights to live safely within its borders, Ms Meloni insisted it respect international law and lamented the devastation unleashed by Israeli forces in Gaza.

She said Palestinians in Gaza had been “victims twice over: first of Hamas’ cynicism, which uses them as human shields, and then of Israeli military operations”.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on social media: “The pain remains, as vivid as it was a year ago. The pain of the Israeli people. Ours. The pain of wounded humanity.

“We do not forget the victims, the hostages, or the families with broken hearts from absence or waiting. I send them our fraternal thoughts.”

French foreign minister Jean-Noël Barrot attended a memorial service at the site of the Nova music festival, in Re’im, Israel, where hundreds were killed.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict since the attack (AP)

Speaking to the families of victims, he expressed France’s support in the face of “the worst antisemitic massacre in our history since the Holocaust”.

“The joyful dawn of what should have been a day of celebration was suddenly torn apart by unspeakable horror,” he said.

Commemorations were planned in France, Belgium, Spain, Austria and Hungary, while leading European politicians were also expected to take part in remembering those killed and kidnapped.

The European Parliament is holding a plenary session in Strasbourg, France, marking the anniversary, with the parliament’s president, Roberta Metsola, to address lawmakers. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was also expected to attend a ceremony at a synagogue in Brussels.

In Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attended a vigil in Melbourne, where he walked with members of the Jewish community and lawmakers from across party lines. Thousands attended the vigil.

Earlier in the morning, Mr Albanese said the day carried “terrible pain,” and that his government “unequivocally” condemned Hamas’ actions.

Pro-Palestinian activists have marked the killing of the Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah (AP)

“Since the atrocities of October 7, Jewish Australians have felt the cold shadows of antisemitism reaching into the present day, and as a nation we say never again,” he said. “We unequivocally condemn all prejudice and hatred.”

In Pakistan’s largest city of Karachi, schoolchildren took part in a rally organised by the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League party to protest against Israeli air strikes in the Middle East and show solidarity with Palestinian people living in Gaza and Lebanon.

Japanese officials expressed condolences to the Israelis who lost family members in the Hamas attacks, renewing their condemnation of terrorism and demanding the immediate release of all hostages.

Chief cabinet secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters that Japan is seriously concerned about the continuing critical humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, and urged all parties including Israel to comply with international humanitarian law and work toward a ceasefire.