New Nato secretary-general visits Ukraine in first trip since taking office

New Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte visited Ukraine on Thursday in his first official trip since taking office and pledging continued support for Kyiv.

Mr Rutte met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv as air raid sirens twice went off in the Ukrainian capital.

The new head of Nato vowed on Tuesday to help shore up Western support for Ukraine, which has been fighting Russia’s full-scale invasion since February 2022.

Mr Rutte expressed confidence that he can work with whoever is elected president of the United States, the alliance’s most powerful member, in November. That could be a key moment for Ukraine’s effort to ensure continuing Western support.

Mr Zelensky said he discussed with Mr Rutte elements of Ukraine’s so-called victory plan, ahead of a Nato meeting at the Ramstein air base in Germany next week.

The two also discussed the battlefield situation and the specific needs of Ukrainian military units. Mr Zelensky reiterated that Ukraine needs more weapons, including long-range weapons.

Mr Rutte reiterated the alliance’s unwavering support for Ukraine, saying: “Ukraine is closer to Nato than ever before.”

People gather after a Russian strike on a residential building in Kharkiv (Ukrainian National Police via AP)

When asked about the prospects for Nato membership for Ukraine, Mr Rutte said recent steps taken by Nato together “build a bridge to Nato membership,” including 40 billion euros (£33.4 billion) of funding assistance, bilateral security agreements between allies, and the formation of a new Nato command to co-ordinate assistance and training.

Mr Rutte arrived after a Russian glide bomb struck a five-story apartment block in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, injuring at least 12 people including a three-year-old girl, local officials said on Thursday.