Japan’s likely next leader says he will call election for October 27
Shigeru Ishiba is expected to succeed the outgoing Fumio Kishida on Tuesday.
Published
Shigeru Ishiba, the head of Japan’s governing party, has said he plans to call a parliamentary election for October 27 after he is formally elected as prime minister on Tuesday.
Mr Ishiba was elected party leader to succeed outgoing leader Fumio Kishida in a party vote on Friday.
He is assured to be elected as next prime minister because the Liberal Democratic Party and its ruling coalition controls parliament.