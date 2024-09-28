Dozens dead after heavy rain causes flooding in Nepal’s capital

Flooding caused by continuous rainfall has killed at least 32 people in Nepal’s capital and another 12 are missing.

Rains have been pounding Kathmandu since Friday night and are expected to continue over the weekend.

Seventeen people have been injured while 1,053 were rescued across the city, according to Nepal Police spokesman Bishwo Adhikari.

He said all police personnel across the nation have been ordered to help in the rescue efforts.

A tin shed lies partially submerged at the edge of the Bagmati River (Gopen Rai/AP)

The government had issued flood warnings across the Himalayan nation warning of massive rainfall.

Buses were banned from travelling at night on highways and cars were discouraged from the roads. Security forces were ordered to be on high alert.

Home minister Ramesh Lekhak told reporters that there are reports of damage in other parts of the country, and officials are still collecting information.

“The government’s priority right now is to rescue the people and help those who have been affected,” Mr Lekhak said.

A woman cries after her home was destroyed due to floods caused by heavy rain (Gopen Rai/AP)

Parts of Kathmandu were inundated by the swollen rivers with many houses flooded and residents forced to move to top floors. A huge area on the southern side of the city has been mostly flooded.

An army helicopter was used to pick up four people who were unable to leave their houses.

Most of Kathmandu was without power and the internet for a period of time.

There were reports of landslides and flooding in other parts of the country.

The monsoon season that bring heavy rainfall began in June and usually ends by mid-September.