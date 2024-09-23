Harris raises 27 million dollars at New York fundraiser

Vice President Kamala Harris raised 27 million dollars (£20.2 million) at a packed New York City fundraiser on Sunday; her largest fundraising haul since she was at the top of the ticket from President Joe Biden, according to a campaign aide.

Though Ms Harris has far more money than former president Donald Trump, the cash will be needed to compete with pricey advertising by deep-pocketed outside groups that support Mr Trump, said the aide, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private fundraising details.

The blockbuster fundraiser was held at Cipriani Wall Street in a massive Greek Revival ballroom with over a dozen columns.

Much of the crowd stood shoulder to shoulder as Ms Harris needled Mr Trump for refusing to debate her again.

“My opponent seems to be looking for an excuse,” Ms Harris told the crowd.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

“I feel very strongly that we owe it to the American people, to the voters, to meet once more before election day.”

She reiterated that later, telling reporters after landing outside Washington, “We have more to discuss.”

Mr Trump has rejected more debates, saying on Saturday that “it’s just too late.”

“Voting is already started,” he said at a rally in Wilmington, North Carolina. Voters cast the first in-person ballots last week in Minnesota, South Dakota and Virginia, the states with the first early in-person voting opportunities.

About a dozen more states will follow by mid-October.

Ms Harris also said she would deliver a speech on Wednesday outlining her economic vision, saying there is “more we can do to invest in the aspirations and ambitions of the American people while addressing the challenges they face.”

She cited the high cost of home ownership and stubbornly high grocery bills as examples.

“I grew up a middle-class kid and I will never forget where I came from,” she said.

By fleshing out her economic agenda in more detail, Ms Harris can address an issue that is front of mind for voters after prices soared during Mr Biden’s presidency and distance herself from the president’s economic track record.

Mr Trump has criticised her for being slow to release detailed policy proposals of her own since she rose to the top of the ticket.

Republican presidential Donald Trump (Alex Brandon/AP)

Ms Harris has said she would push for middle-class tax cuts and tax hikes on the wealthy and corporations, and she adopted Mr Trump’s proposal to end taxes on tipped wages, though she would limit her plan to low- and middle-income taxpayers.

She has also criticised Mr Trump’s plan to impose large tariffs on most imported goods, which she says would severely raise the cost of goods.

Neither Ms Harris nor Mr Trump has a decisive edge with the public on the economy, according to the latest poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The survey suggests Ms Harris is gaining ground on an issue that was once a clear strength for Mr Trump.

About 4 in 10 registered voters say Mr Trump would do a better job handling the economy, while a similar number say that about the Democratic vice president, according to the poll.

About 1 in 10 voters do not trust either candidate, and a similar share has equal faith in them.

The new poll found that the economy is one of the most important issues for about 8 in 10 voters as they consider which candidate to support, dwarfing other top issues like health care and crime.

Ms Harris has backed away from the liberal positions she took during her ill-fated 2020 presidential campaign, including proposals to ban fracking, establish a single-payer health care system and decriminalise illegal border crossings.