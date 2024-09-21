Madonna makes veiled entrance to Dolce & Gabbana for show marking 1990s heyday

Celebrities swarmed Milan Fashion Week on the last big day of runway shows on Saturday, sending crowds of adoring fans from venue to venue.

Madonna sat in a front-row seat at Dolce & Gabbana, with Naomi Campbell and Victoria De Angelis of Maneskin.

Her bandmate, Maneskin frontman Damiano David, showed up at Diesel, one of the season’s hottest tickets, across town.

Madonna attempted a semi-stealth entrance to the Dolce & Gabbana runway show draped in a black veil, for a show referencing her 1990s heyday and celebrating the cone bra.

Italian designers Stefano Gabbana, centre, and Domenico Dolce hug Madonna (Antonio Calanni/AP)

Models in bleach-blonde wigs strutted in Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana’s signature corsets and fitted jackets, each featuring the aggressively feminine cone bra.

Madonna was not cited specifically, but the stars of the Milan designers and pop star have been aligned ever since they made costumes for her 1993 Girlie Show tour.

The tour promoted Madonna’s Erotica album, launched alongside her taboo-breaking coffee table book Sex.

The collection, dubbed Italian Beauty, perfectly captured that moment in time.

Cone bras peeked out of cropped jackets with a pencil skirt, garters swung from corsets and coats sculpted the body. Floral prints returned, accenting a color scheme of black, nude, red and white. Oversized cross earrings accented the looks. Heels were unapologetically high.

After taking their bows, the designers walked down the runway to greet their guest of honour.

Madonna, still covered by the Chantilly long lace veil fastened by a gold and crystal crown, stood to embrace them both.