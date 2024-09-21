Diddy scrutinised over ‘sex crimes’ as questions arise over his music’s future

Sean “Diddy” Combs created a hit-making empire with big name performers, earning his place as a savvy music mogul and becoming a three-time Grammy winner while securing high-profile deals across other industries.

But now Combs’ kingdom is collapsing under charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

He was arrested in New York on September 16 and accused in an indictment of using his “power and prestige” to induce female victims and male sex workers to take part in “Freak Offs”, along with allegations of abuse dating back to 2008.

If convicted, Combs could face at least 15 years in prison. He is awaiting trial after pleading not guilty.

Since several allegations surfaced last year, Combs’ public image has taken a nosedive as major deals slipped away.

Combs’ public image has taken a nosedive (Ian West/PA)

He stepped down as Revolt TV chairman then later sold his majority stake in the company.

He reportedly lost a reality show with Hulu and his influential fashion line Sean John can no longer be found on the Macy’s department store website.

After footage emerged from 2016 of Combs’ hotel hallway attack on then-girlfriend R&B singer Cassie, he lost the key to the city of New York, Peloton paused the use of his music and he saw his honorary degree from Howard University evaporate in disgrace.

His charter school, Capital Preparatory School in Harlem, New York, also cut ties with him.

Earlier this year Combs withdrew a lawsuit filed last year against Diageo, as part of a settlement with the London-based spirits giant, making the company the sole owner of Ciroc and DeLeon.

Combs may have lost his major deals but his music remains untouched, at least for now.

Combs’ Bad Boy Records might be associated with 1990s artists like Notorious B.I.G., Faith Evans and 112, but his label was still in the mix, with recent releases by a couple of popular performers.

Last year Combs released his first solo studio album since 2006 with The Love Album: Off the Grid and Janelle Monae released The Age Of Pleasure through his label.

Both projects were Grammy nominated including Monae’s album, which earned a nomination in the record of the year category.

In 2022, Machine Gun Kelly released his album Mainstream Sellout under the Bad Boy umbrella too.

Despite his arrest, Combs’ music is still available on several major streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

The streamers have yet to comment on their plans for how his music will be featured on their platform in the future.

Before the release of The Love Album, Combs reassigned his Bad Boy publishing rights back to artists and songwriters. The move came after some criticised him over the years for mistreating his artists.

Some of Diddy’s peers have expressed concern for Combs’ children, while others feel shame over his alleged actions, which have become the subject of jokes.

Entertainers including 50 Cent, LL Cool J, Shyne, Aubrey O’Day, Charlamagne tha God and the Notorious B.I.G.’s mother have expressed their opinion of Combs.

“I feel for his kids,” LL Cool J told The Associated Press. He and Combs collaborated on the 1997 album Phenomenon.

50 Cent took a jab in a social media post. The rapper turned TV mogul trolled Combs after he learned law enforcement seized drugs, videos and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant during raids at his Los Angeles and Florida homes.

Shyne, a former Bad Boy artist, said he finds no satisfaction in seeing Combs potentially facing prison time despite past trouble between them.

“This is someone who destroyed my life,” said Shyne, who was convicted of assault and other charges stemming from a Manhattan nightclub shooting that injured three people in 1999.

Combs’ then-girlfriend, singer and actor Jennifer Lopez, also was there when shots were fired.

Combs was acquitted of charges that he took an illegal gun into the club and tried to bribe his driver to take the fall for the weapon.

However, Shyne was convicted of assault and other chargesand served about eight years in prison.

Now going by Moses Barrow, he is a member of the House of Representatives in his native Belize, where his father was once prime minister.

“But do I take any joy or any satisfaction with what he’s going through? Absolutely not,” he said. “I am different than most people. No-one has to fail for me to succeed.”