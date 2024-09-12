Ukraine says Russia has started counter-offensive in its Kursk border region

Russia has launched a counter-offensive in its Kursk region to dislodge Ukraine’s forces who stormed across the border five weeks ago and put Russian territory under foreign occupation for the first time since the Second World War, Ukraine’s president said.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said that Moscow’s forces had recaptured 10 settlements in Kursk and listed their names but did not describe the fighting as a counter-offensive.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia was taking “counter-offensive actions” but that Ukrainian forces had anticipated the moves and were ready to fight.

Ukraine launched its daring incursion into Kursk on August 6, partly in the hope that Russia would divert its troops there from Donetsk in eastern Ukraine where a push by the Russian army is threatening to overrun a belt of key defensive strongholds.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Leon Neal/Pool via AP)

The cross-border operation also raised Ukrainian morale after months of gloomy news from the front by exposing Russian vulnerabilities and seizing some initiative on the battlefield. It also sought to establish a buffer zone to prevent Russian attacks.

Moscow’s muddled response suggested Russia had not planned for such a development and was caught by surprise. Assembling forces for a counterattack, given the long distances involved and other demands along the 600-mile front line, was expected to take some time.

The Russian army has been hacking its way deeper into eastern Ukraine, especially Donetsk, and has battered Ukrainian territory with relentless missile and drone attacks.

A Russian missile attack on Thursday killed three people and injured two others, all of them Ukrainian workers with the International Committee of the Red Cross, Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets said.

The toll was the largest among staff at the Geneva-based humanitarian organisation since a bomb blast killed three at the Aden airport in Yemen in 2020.

A police officer looking at a burning Red Cross vehicle that was destroyed in a Russian strike in the Donetsk region (Police of the Donetsk Region via AP)

The key eastern Ukraine city of Pokrovsk is without a drinking water supply or natural gas for cooking and heating, authorities said, as the Russian army’s push across the Donetsk region lays waste to public infrastructure and forces civilians to flee their homes.

A water filtration station in Pokrovsk was damaged in recent fighting, and more than 300 hastily drilled water wells are the city’s last source of drinking water, Donetsk regional governor Vadym Filashkin said.

The previous day, Russians destroyed a natural gas distribution station near Pokrovsk, Mr Filashkin said.

Some 18,000 people remain in the city, including 522 children, he said. More than 20,000 people have left in the past six weeks as Russian forces creep closer to residential areas, Mr Filashkin said.

“Evacuation is the only… choice for civilians,” he added.

Pokrovsk is one of Ukraine’s main defensive strongholds and a key logistics hub in the Donetsk region. Its capture would compromise Ukraine’s defensive abilities and supply routes and would bring Russia closer to its stated goal of capturing the entire Donetsk region, which it partially occupies.

Russian troops backed by artillery and powerful glide bombs have turned Donetsk cities and towns such as Bakhmut and Avdiivka into bombed-out shells, though the push has cost Russia heavily in troops and armour.

Ukrainian forces have held out as long as possible, even when strongholds such as Chasiv Yar appeared to be in danger of imminent collapse.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken visited Kyiv this week (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Russia has fired missiles especially at the power grid, potentially dooming Ukrainians to a bitterly cold winter this year.

The United States and Britain pledged nearly 1.5 billion dollars in additional aid to Ukraine on Wednesday during a visit to Kyiv by their top diplomats. Much of that will go to restoring the electricity supply.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken said: “We’re again seeing Putin dust off his winter playbook, targeting Ukrainian energy and electricity systems to weaponise the cold against the Ukrainian people.”

An overnight drone attack on Konotop, a town in Ukraine’s northern Sumy region, largely knocked out the electricity supply, regional officials said.

The blasts also blew out an “incredibly high number” of windows in the city and damaged many of the town’s tram tracks, mayor Artem Semenikhin said.

Russia launched a total of 64 Shahed drones and five missiles over eastern, central and northern regions of Ukraine, Ukraine’s air force said in its Thursday morning report.

Ukraine has expressed frustration that its western partners will not let it use sophisticated modern weapons they supply to hit places inside Russia where the missiles and drones are launched from. Some western leaders fear that would trigger an escalation of the war.

But after Iran recently supplied ballistic missiles to Russia, according to the US, those rules of engagement could be set to change in coming days as heavier Russian bombardments could swamp Ukraine’s meagre air defences.

Pentagon spokesman Lt Col Charlie Dietz said on Thursday that US long-range guided missiles would not be able to reach all the locations from where Russia launches some of its assets.

In other developments, Ukrainian Military Intelligence claimed to have shot down a Russian Su-30SM jet over the Black Sea.

A post on the agency’s social media said the warplane was hit with a portable surface-to-air missile.

Also, Mr Zelenksky posted photos of a ship loaded with grain that he said was struck by a Russian missile on Thursday shortly after leaving Ukrainian territorial waters.

The merchant ship was taking wheat to Egypt, Mr Zelensky wrote on his Telegram page, adding that nobody was injured in the strike.