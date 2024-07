Five Indian soldiers killed and five wounded in Kashmir ambush

Suspected rebels fighting against Indian rule in the disputed region of Kashmir have ambushed an army vehicle, killing five soldiers and wounding another five.

The attack took place in the Kathua district of Indian-controlled Kashmir while the military was on a routine patrol, a police officer said.

Police and army reinforcements were rushed to the area, a massive cordon was set up and a search operation is under way.

The attack was the latest in a flurry of violence that erupted on Sunday, when police said two gunbattles killed two Indian army soldiers and six suspected militants in the Kulgam district.

Protesters prepare to burn photographs of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (Channi Anand/AP)

Earlier in the day, militants fired at an army camp in the district of Rajouri, wounding a soldier.

The Himalayan region of Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since 1947 but is coveted in its entirety by both. The two nuclear-armed neighbours have fought three wars over Kashmir.

India accuses Pakistan of arming and training insurgents to fight its forces for control of Kashmir, a charge that Islamabad denies.

Various rebel groups have been fighting since 1989 for Kashmir’s independence from India or seeking to merge it with Pakistan, which most Muslim Kashmiri residents in the Indian-controlled sector support.

Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the conflict.