Prosecutor ‘open to delaying’ Trump hush money sentencing after immunity ruling

Manhattan prosecutors said they would be open to delaying Donald Trump’s sentencing in his criminal hush money case following a Supreme Court’s ruling that granted broad immunity protections to presidents.

In a letter filed on Tuesday, prosecutors with the Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg’s office said they would be open to delaying the July 11 sentencing for up to two weeks.

“Although we believe the defendant’s arguments to be without merit, we do not oppose his request” to delay the sentencing pending determination of the motion, the prosecutors wrote.

Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg (Seth Wenig/AP)

The letter came one day after Trump’s lawyer requested the judge delay the trial as he weighs the high court’s decision and how it could influence the New York case.

The lawyers argue that the Supreme Court’s decision confirmed a position the defence raised earlier in the case that prosecutors should have been precluded from introducing some evidence the Trump team said constituted official presidential acts, according to the letter.

If a delay is granted, it would push a sentencing decision past the Republican National Convention, which will kick off in Milwaukee on July 15. That means that Trump, now the presumptive Republican nominee, could become the Republican presidential candidate while it remains unknown what sentence he will face.

Trump’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment