Mexican presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum says competitors have conceded

Ms Sheinbaum will become the first woman leader of Mexico.

Mexico’s projected presidential election winner Claudia Sheinbaum has said her two competitors have called her to concede.

Ms Sheinbaum said in Mexico City: “I will become the first woman president of Mexico,” shortly after electoral authorities announced a statistical sample that showed she holds an irreversible lead.

“We have demonstrated that Mexico is a democratic country with peaceful elections,” Ms Sheinbaum added.

