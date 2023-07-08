Underwater music show in Florida Keys promotes coral reef protection

Underwater Music show

Hundreds of divers and snorkelers have listened to an underwater concert that advocated coral reef protection in the Florida Keys.

The Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival, which also spotlighted eco-conscious diving, took place at Looe Key Reef, an area of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary located about six miles south of Big Pine Key.

The four-hour broadcast was held to promote coral reef preservation (Frazier Nivens/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

Established in 1990, the sanctuary protects 3,800 square miles of waters including the barrier reef that parallels the 125-mile-long island chain.

Participants swam among Looe Key’s colourful marine life and coral formations while listening to water-themed music broadcast by a local radio station.

The music was piped undersea through waterproof speakers suspended beneath boats above the reef.

Many took to the seas in mermaid costumes for the Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival (Frazier Nivens/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

The oceanic playlist included the Beatles’ Yellow Submarine, Jimmy Buffett’s Fins and the theme from The Little Mermaid.

Tunes were interspersed with diver awareness messages about ways to minimise environmental impacts on the world’s coral reefs, whose rich biodiversity has led them to be called the rainforests of the sea.

While the festival’s primary purpose was to encourage reef preservation, it also afforded a singular underwater experience.

Hundreds of divers and snorkelers participated in the event (Frazier Nivens/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

“Mermaids” and other costumed characters added unique visual elements to the auditory offering on part of the continental United States’ only living coral barrier reef.