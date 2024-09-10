Star comment: We need action now to prevent fatal knife crime victims like Wolverhampton schoolboy Ronan Kanda

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Pooja Kanda, whose 16-year-old son Ronan was murdered in a case of mistaken identity on the streets of the West Midlands, has been a leading voice in the call to ban the sale of all zombie knives and machetes. Her words should hopefully have struck home with prime minister Sir Keir Starmer, telling him getting a knife is “as easy as picking up a loaf of bread from a supermarket”.

Idris Elba’s involvement is welcome and has given added profile and impetus to the campaign. And he was absolutely right in calling our Sir Keir after the PM promised action – telling him: “Talk is good, but action is important”.

Now we expect action – not down the road, but now. Young lives depend on it.

The reality in this region is that knives are easy to obtain and youngsters use them with scant regard for the consequences that will follow. Our streets are dangerous and the casual nature of knife use is deeply disturbing.

The Government must act. There should be improved education from those who can relate to youngsters and convey a powerful message that using knives is neither right, nor is it tough.

There must be a culture where youngsters have better role models and are not tempted into the nefarious gangs that promote violence.

Knives must be far harder to obtain and the police must be given more powers to deter those who might be tempted.

The Government’s actions in apprehending the far-right summer rioters was a best-case example of how the authorities can clamp down on those tempted to illegal actions and deter others from doing so.

It is important that similar actions follow in respect of knives.

Beyond the issues of punishment and deterrent, youngsters must be given alternative paths through life. We have all heard the phrase that you never forget a good teacher, and it’s essential that our youth have positive role models who can mentor them and guide them.

It is no coincidence that the loss of youth clubs in our towns, villages, and inner cities has been followed by a knife crime. Too many youngsters have nowhere to go, nobody to look up to, and suffer because of a lack of discipline. They frequently feel they have no purpose and lack responsibility. And they frequently feel there are no better alternatives than a life of violence and crime. That must change if we are to reduce the number of casualties.