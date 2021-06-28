Elderly England fans recall 1966 as they prepare for Germany match in care home

Elderly football fans in a London care home have recalled England’s 1966 World Cup victory as they prepare to face Germany in a major tournament once again on Tuesday.

Brian Osborn, from Elmstead Care Home in Chislehurst, was at Wembley 55 years ago to watch England lift the Jules Rimet Trophy, and now awaits another clash with the Germans in the last-16 of Euro 2020.

“You couldn’t have written it. Bobby Charlton has always been a hero of mine and didn’t disappoint,” the 77-year-old said.

Brian Osborn (Bupa)

“And when Hurst scored his last-minute goal, the whole stadium erupted.

“The atmosphere was electric and extended way beyond Wembley – it boosted the nation. I’d love to experience that again, which is why I’ll be cheering on our boys.

“Germany have a strong side, but I’ve seen England beat them once and I know we can do it again.”

Mr Osborn’s Bupa care home has been decked out with an extra-large screen and England flags in preparation for Tuesday’s match.

Fellow resident Joan Diggles turned 95 on Monday and said: “It’d make for quite the birthday present to see England through to the semis.

Joan Diggles (Bupa)

“Some people think football is a young man’s game but they’re wrong. It doesn’t matter if you’re a man or woman, young or old.

“It brings people together, getting behind the team.

“I might not be your typical fan, but I’ve got my flag ready to wave and I’ll be cheering just as loud as anyone else.”

Ms Diggles supports her local side Eltham Rovers, for whom her husband played.

Emma Staples is Bupa’s home manager at Elmstead Care Home and added: “Our job is to help residents keep enjoying what they love – cheering on England in the Euros is just one example.

“We’ll be getting the Pimms out for Wimbledon next week too.”