Man convicted after assault left infant with severe disabilities

A man is facing jail after being found guilty of assaulting a baby who was left profoundly disabled, police said.

Tom Kember, 27, attacked the infant, inflicting injuries experts say were consistent with a high-speed traffic collision or a fall from height.

The baby has been left non-verbal, with significant visual impairment, multiple daily seizures and other complex needs.

Tom Kember, 27, is facing jail after attacking the baby (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

Bristol Crown Court heard the child was born prematurely and the incident happened just 10 days after they had been discharged from hospital in January 2020.

An ambulance was called to a property in Taunton, Somerset and ambulance staff noted bruising on the baby’s temples and raised concerns with staff at Musgrove Park Hospital.

A jury convicted Kember of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, while co-accused Katherine Reilly, 25, was found guilty of child cruelty.

The court had heard the ambulance was called on January 14 two days after Kember had searched online for “what happened if u (sic) hit a baby’s face” and “can a baby be sick if it gets hit”.

Kember had searched online for terms such as “if baby hits its head does the baby sleep a lot”.

It was not until about 1.20am on January 14 that Kember called 111.

The court heard that the defendants left the hospital while the child was still being treated.

Katherine Reilly, 25, was convicted of child cruelty (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Roger Doxsey, who led the investigation, said: “This has been a distressing case for all involved.

“A helpless baby has been abused by adults who were more concerned with avoiding the consequences of their actions than with seeking medical help.

“It is tragic to reflect that having been born at 31 weeks, they were readmitted to hospital with these terrible injuries.

“I would like to pay tribute to the medical staff who helped to ensure this little baby’s remarkable survival.”

The pair will be sentenced on January 24 next year.