Deputy Speaker Ghani keeps MPs in order as she supervises Budget debate

Deputy Speaker Nusrat Ghani wrangled tempestuous MPs during Wednesday’s Budget debate, shushing and issuing threats as they howled or cheered over various fiscal measures.

Ms Ghani, who serves as Chairman of Ways and Means, sought to keep members under control in the Commons as Chancellor Rachel Reeves delivered Labour’s first Budget in 14 years.

The Conservative MP for Sussex Weald is the second woman to be elected Commons Chairman of Ways and Means, following Baroness Laing of Elderslie’s service in the role before her elevation to the House of Lords.

The Chairman of Ways and Means is the principal Deputy Speaker in the Commons and it is custom for them to take the chair during the Budget.

Before calling on the Chancellor to begin the Budget statement, Ms Ghani reiterated Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle’s chastising of the Government for revealing details of the Budget to the media.

She said: “Over the last few days, ministers have made a series of policy announcements with significant and wide-ranging implications for the Government fiscal policy and for the public finances.

“It is evident to me that these should have been made in this House in the first instance.”

After prompting jeers from the Conservative benches, Ms Ghani pointed to ask for silence before continuing.

“The premature disclosure of the contents of the Budget has always been regarded as a supreme discourtesy to this House and all of its democratically elected MPs,” she said.

“Not to mention to Mr Speaker and the Chairman of Ways and Means.”

Following continued shouts of “here, here” from opposition MPs, Ms Ghani said: “I really don’t need any help”, and then shushed Labour members who expressed support at her retort to the Tories.

Continuing her statement, she said: “I am disappointed by comments made by Government spokespeople believing they can use precedent as an excuse and I’m telling them today that they are entirely wrong.”

Later, as former prime minister Rishi Sunak responded to the Budget, listing taxes that had risen as MPs behind him shouted “up” in unison, Ms Ghani again called for order threatening not to allow members to contribute to the debate if she spotted them chuntering from a sedentary position.

She told MPs: “The public will also want to hear what the Leader of the Opposition has to say, and shouting whilst I can see you will mean that you will not be called to speak later on – simmer.”

She later paused the debate to say: “I can see you even when you’re hiding behind another colleague, yelling across the chamber is not on. The public and our constituents are watching.

“I know emotions are high and I expect some noise, but have the confidence to shout closer and I will definitely call you out.”