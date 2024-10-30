Bibby Stockholm changed to ‘ghost town’ as asylum seekers leave ship – resident

An asylum seeker who lived on the Bibby Stockholm said he is “glad it was closed” for the sake of people’s mental health as the barge has become a “ghost town” while residents are being moved to other accommodation.

John, not his real name, said “everyone was happy” that the barge accommodation was shutting down so that other people will be saved from going through the same experience.

The Government is removing asylum seekers from the barge as the contract for its use runs out in January (Matt Keeble/PA)

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, said it was a mix of emotions leaving the ship, which is docked in Portland, Dorset, with the pressure of living there being taken away while facing new uncertainty for the next move.

He described the barge as feeling empty and changed into a “ghost town” as asylum seekers have been departing the ship to other parts of the country.

The Government is clearing people from the vessel before the contract for its use expires in January.

On living on the Bibby Stockholm, John said: “It was a unique experience, it was different, sometimes it actually felt like a prison, sometimes a little bit more, sometimes just a place you would go to sleep.

“We were happy at least if we weren’t safe, other people will be safe, they wouldn’t have to go through the same process and have the same experience.”

He also described the mental toll of living in small shared rooms and having to pass through airport-style security to go outside.

“Mentally when you’re in small places like that, it impacts you, it makes you depressed,” he said.

“Now those people already experienced bad things back in their home countries, when they experience that, you’re already kind of depressed.”

John described how people would leave the barge when they felt down or sad and just wanted to feel the air or sound of the sea.

“People are crying, I have done that many times, when things are getting too much, but then you needed to catch the bus.

“It doesn’t matter (if) you wanted to stay a bit longer to totally empty yourself from the mental burden, you needed to leave and go back otherwise you would miss the bus.”

Since leaving the vessel, he added being able to simply go for a walk “is a very good thing”.

He added he has anxiety and depression from the whole process, saying: “Hopefully I’ll recover one day, as soon as I get my decision.

“The thing with the decision is the uncertainty and waiting time, you don’t know what will happen, you worry about everything.”

Despite the hardship, he hopes to eventually start a new life.

John added: “I’m also grateful for all the support and help I’m receiving and hopefully (I can) return all of that back to the community in the UK.”