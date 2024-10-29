No 10 denies cover-up after Southport suspect charged with terror offence

Downing Street has denied withholding information about the Southport attacks from the public, as the two Tory leadership contenders questioned whether there had been a cover-up after the announcement of a terror charge against the suspect.

The teenager accused of the fatal stabbing of three girls at a dance class in Southport has been charged with production of a deadly poison and a terror offence, Merseyside Police said.

Axel Rudakubana, 18, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court by videolink on Wednesday charged with production of a biological toxin, ricin, and possession of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing to commit an act of terrorism.

He is already charged with the murders of Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, who were stabbed during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Hart Street, Southport, on July 29.

Rudakubana is also charged with the attempted murder of eight other children, instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes, as well as possession of a knife.

Downing Street insisted the timing of the latest charging announcement was a matter for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

But Conservative leadership candidate Robert Jenrick said he was concerned facts may have been withheld from the public.

He said: “Any suggestion of a cover-up will permanently damage public trust in whether we’re being told the truth about crime in our country. Keir Starmer must urgently explain to the country what he knew about the Southport attack and when he learned it.

“Across the board the hard reality of mass migration is being covered up. We need the truth — and we need to change.”

His Tory rival Kemi Badenoch said there were “serious questions to be asked of the police, the CPS and also of Keir Starmer’s response to the whole situation”.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, she added: “Parliament is the right place for this to happen. While we must abide by the rules of contempt of court and not prejudice this case, it is important that there is appropriate scrutiny.”

Downing Street denied the Government had been involved in the timing of the charging announcement.

A spokeswoman said: “No, charging decisions and when those are made are for the CPS.”

She also said it was “not correct” to say the Government had been involved in withholding facts from the public.

The latest charges came after searches of Rudakubana’s home in Banks, Lancashire, Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The terror offence relates to a PDF file entitled Military Studies In The Jihad Against The Tyrants, The Al Qaeda Training Manual.

Searches were carried out in the days after the attack, although it was not confirmed when the ricin was found.