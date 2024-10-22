Clive Myrie among presenters hosting BBC’s US election night coverage

The BBC has revealed its US election coverage will be anchored by US chief presenters Caitriona Perry and Sumi Somaskanda, with Clive Myrie presenting the News At Ten from outside the White House.

After presenting the news, Myrie will join the results show, hosted by Perry and Somaskanda, who will be joined by BBC US special correspondent Katty Kay, and BBC News presenter Christian Fraser, who will be analysing the results show with a graphics touchscreen.

The BBC’s social media investigations correspondent, Marianna Spring, will also be in the studio, analysing what is unfolding on social media.

Throughout the night, North America editor Sarah Smith and senior North America correspondent Gary O’Donoghue will be with the presidential candidates at their election HQs to bring the latest from both parties.

From 6am GMT, the results programme will join forces with BBC Breakfast, with Jon Kay joining Perry and Somaskanda in the studio.

The results programme will start at 10.45pm GMT on Tuesday November 5 on BBC One, the news channel and BBC iPlayer, and run through to 9am GMT on Wednesday November 6.