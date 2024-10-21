Woman admits assault by beating after throwing milkshake over Nigel Farage

A woman has pleaded guilty to assault by beating after throwing a milkshake over Reform UK leader Nigel Farage outside a pub in Clacton-on-Sea during the general election campaign.

Victoria Thomas Bowen, 25, also admitted criminal damage after causing £17.50 of damage to a jacket belonging to Mr Farage’s security officer, James Woolfenden.

Mr Farage, who is now MP for Clacton, was doused as he left the Moon and Starfish Wetherspoon pub in the Essex seaside town on June 4.

He had earlier addressed supporters at a rally during the general election campaign and was left with the yellow liquid splattered across his dark blue suit.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage (4th from left) and Victoria Thomas Bowen (6th from left) arrive at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (PA Video)

Thomas Bowen had originally denied the charges and was due to go on trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday but changed her pleas to guilty before proceedings began.

Deputy senior district judge Tan Ikram adjourned sentencing to December 16 and told the defendant: “You have pleaded guilty to, in my judgment, two serious charges.

“This was an unprovoked, targeted attack now on an elected Member of Parliament.

“I take a serious view of these offences.

“I am seeking a pre-sentence report which will consider all options for sentence.”