More that 250 people in Harrods’ process to settle Al Fayed claims

Harrods has said more than 250 people are part of its process to settle compensation claims over alleged historic sexual misconduct by Mohamed Al Fayed.

The London department store said it had “settled a number of claims with women” made against its former owner since last year.

It added that since the airing of a BBC documentary last month, there were more than 250 individuals “now in the Harrods process to settle claims directly with the business”.

The BBC’s Al Fayed: Predator At Harrods documentary reported the claims of five women who said they were raped by Mr Al Fayed, who died in 2023 at the age of 94, with a number of others alleging sexual misconduct.

In a statement, Harrods said: “Since 2023, Harrods settled a number of claims with women who alleged historic sexual misconduct by Fayed.

“Since the airing of the documentary, so far there are over 250-plus individuals who are now in the Harrods’ process to settle claims directly with the business.”

Earlier this month, the group Justice For Harrods Survivors said the number of women “feeling safe to come forward” was “increasing on a daily basis”.

On Saturday, Scotland Yard said a “detailed and thorough” review of allegations against Mr Al Fayed was taking place, amid criticism of their actions in response to women who said they had been abused.

Mohamed Al Fayed was chairman of Fulham FC (PA)

The Metropolitan Police asked prosecutors to decide whether to charge Mr Al Fayed, who was also the owner of Fulham FC, in relation to two out of 21 women who made allegations, including of rape and sexual assault, between 2005 and 2023.

Evidence was shown to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in 2009 and 2015, but it decided not to go ahead with either case because there was not “a realistic prospect of conviction”.

Mr Al Fayed acquired Harrods for £615 million in 1985.

In 2010, after 26 years in charge, he sold the department store to the Qatari royal family for a reported £1.5 billion.

Justice For Harrods Survivors has been approached for comment.