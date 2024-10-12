Man in 60s missing after rowing boat capsizes on Thames

A man in his 60s is missing and five others adults were rescued after a rowing boat capsized on the River Thames on Friday.

Emergency services were called to Sunbury Lock, Sunbury-on-Thames, at about 8.50am, Surrey Police said.

Rescuers were searching for the missing man, who they believed may still be in the river, on Friday.

Three of the five rescued were taken to hospital for further checks, an ambulance service spokesperson said.

Efforts to establish how the boat capsized are ongoing.

Chief Inspector for North Surrey Andy Jenkins said: “This is a very distressing time for all involved and we continue to support our partners in the search for the missing man.

“Our inquires to establish the exact circumstances of how the boat capsized remain under way but at this time we do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances or third-party involvement.

“We will look to share any further updates with you as and when we have them.”

A search is being carried out on the River Thames near Sunbury Lock (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A Surrey Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said on Friday: “Our crews are on site, working with the coastguard, Surrey Police and other agencies.

“Five individuals were rescued, and work is ongoing to locate a sixth.”

A woman walking her dog near the river on Friday evening said she had seen a red rescue boat on the water at about 10am and there was a helicopter nearby at the same time.

The woman, who did not want to be named, said: “We could see they were searching in the water, they had walkie talkies, we could tell they were looking for something.”