Comet last seen by Neanderthals could be visible over the weekend

A comet that was last visible from Earth when Neanderthals were alive could be spotted with the naked eye this weekend, scientists have said.

Comet A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS) has been called “the comet of the century” because of how bright and visible it could be, according to the Royal Astronomical Society (RAS).

Astronomers said it would last have been visible from our planet around 80,000 years ago, and was only discovered in January 2023.

Stargazers in the southern hemisphere have already glimpsed Comet A3 but it can now also be seen in the northern hemisphere, the society said.

Between October 12 and 30, people may be able to see the comet using binoculars or even with the naked eye.

In a video on the society’s website, deputy director Dr Robert Massey said taking photos of the comet may be possible, particularly if using a digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) camera.

According to the RAS, the comet comes from the Oort Cloud – a giant spherical shell that surrounds our solar system and contains billions of objects including comets.