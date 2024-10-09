Biden ‘deeply committed’ to legacy issues in NI, Harris says

US President Joe Biden is “deeply committed” to legacy issues in Northern Ireland, Irish premier Simon Harris has said.

Mr Harris and Mr Biden discussed various matters relating to Northern Ireland during a lengthy bilateral meeting at the White House on Wednesday.

The Taoiseach also told the US President about a reset in relations between the Irish and UK Governments.

In particular, they specifically discussed the controversial Legacy Act that included an offer of conditional immunity for the perpetrators of Troubles crimes.

The new UK Government has committed to repealing that provision and some other contentious aspects of the act, such as its prohibition on inquests and civil cases linked to the conflict.

“The president and I also had an opportunity to talk about Northern Ireland, talk about the fact that the institutions (at Stormont) are back up and running,” said Mr Harris after his meeting at the White House.

“I had an opportunity to brief him on the reset in Anglo Irish relations that myself and Prime Minister (Sir Keir) Starmer have under way, and how I believe that will bring practical benefits for people across our island and across the two islands.

“We specifically discussed the issue of legacy, an issue which I know President Biden is deeply committed to, in terms of making sure that we have a mechanism for families in Northern Ireland for victims to have truth, reconciliation and justice.

“And I obviously reiterated my view and the Irish Government’s view that the current Legacy Act is not compatible with human rights and the current Legacy Act needs to be repealed and replaced and I acknowledged Prime Minister Starmer’s work in relation to that, and our wish to work with him on that.”