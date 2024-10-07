Mary O’Rourke ‘succeeded and flourished’ in male-dominated political world

Former Fianna Fail minister Mary O’Rourke had such a “strong personality and character” that she could succeed and flourish in a male-dominated political world, mourners at her funeral were told.

The funeral of the former teacher, politician, broadcaster and author, who died last Thursday at the age of 87, took place in her native Athlone, Co Westmeath.

Ms O’Rourke was first elected to the Dail for Longford-Westmeath constituency in November 1982, and went on to become minister for education, health and public enterprise.

She was deputy leader of Fianna Fail from 1994 to 2002.

A mourner holds an Order of Service

Among those at her funeral were President of Ireland Michael D Higgins, Tanaiste and Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin and other political dignitaries.

A number of Fianna Fail TDs formed a guard of honour as the funeral procession made its way into Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Coosan.

Her son, Aengus O’Rourke, said his mother had a “deep interest in politics” and Fianna Fail to the very end.

“That was heightened of late with the election on the horizon,” he added.

“In mum’s final days, the matter that really exercised her most of all was, well, will it be November or February? It’s a pity she passed before she knew the answer to that question.

“But I’m hopeful, though, with all the political firepower that we have in Athlone, we might get an answer out of one of them.

“Mum was the ultimate public representative. And while the correct approach for anyone in public life is that you put family first, and the family would come first, but the problem for mum was that she considered everyone as family.

“The key was always in our door in Arcadia, there was always someone in the kitchen with a cup in one hand and a sandwich in the other.

“Mum saw everyone as deserving of equal time and equal attention. She went beyond the call of duty, particularly for those who are marginalised or in any way disadvantaged.

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins arrives for the funeral of Mary O'Rourke

“She was so organised, she was thorough, she was professional and always honest. And for all of those qualities, Feargal and I and the family would be forever proud mum. It was a fascinating environment to grow up in.

“In mum’s relationships with family and friends, she was a pillar of strength, love and loyalty, her dedication to us, her family, it was always deep, it was always solid. She was always positive and encouraging. We never lost her to politics. She was always there.”

Her grandchildren took several commemorative items to the altar, including a photograph of her with her late husband Enda, and a Fianna Fail emblem, a newspaper and her memoir.

Her son Feargal O’Rourke said: “In her last seven or eight weeks she was in absolutely super, super form. She was infection free. You’d go in every day, the glasses would be on, the Irish Times would be dismembered. She’d have gone through all the sections.

“She’d have questions about you, she’d have questions about the kids. She’d have questions about the political issues of the day, and it would always go back to politics.”

Fr Patrick Murphy told mourners that it was “no great surprise” that she would enter politics, following in the footsteps of her father, Patrick Lenihan and her brothers, Brian Lenihan and Paddy Lenihan.

He said: “She was the first woman elected to Athlone Urban District Council in 1974 and this was at a time when few women were involved in local or national politics, but Mary was blessed with that strong personality, with that strong character that allowed her to enter and to succeed and to flourish in what was a very male dominated space.

“Her political achievements have been well documented, and her commitment to public service is well known throughout the country.”

He added: “Throughout her life, she worked tirelessly in the service of others at local level, she strived to improve the lives of those she was elected to represent.

Tanaiste Micheal Martin and his wife Mary O'Shea arrive for the funeral

“At national level, she served as senator and TD, as minister for education, minister for health, minister of public enterprise in various governments throughout a long political career.

“Over many years, she has been a regular commentator and contributor on the radio and television. She frequently wrote articles and opinion pieces for various daily and Sunday newspapers.

“And because of all this, this very public life, we all had a sense that we knew Mary O’Rourke.

“Through her spoken and written words, she enlightened us, at times challenged us and even entertained us with her humour and her wit.

“Her contribution to public life has been enormous, but politics and public service was only part of who Mary was, family was at the heart of what was most important to her. She was devoted to her family.”

Mr Martin praised her as minister for education.

“When she first became a member of the Oireachtas in 1981 everyone could see that this was not someone who was just there to make up the numbers or to quietly do what she was told,” he said.

“She spoke up and she made herself heard from the first day to the last.

“Of all of the offices she held the one which stands out is her four-year period as a dynamic and reforming minister for education.

“She was minister at a time of very severe financial restrictions, yet she was determined to make Irish education more inclusive, more modern and more effective.

“She implemented changes which have had a deep and positive impact on the development of our country.

“As we say goodbye to her there are simply too many areas where she made a difference to be able to list them all. But throughout her career you find the same themes, the same motivation.

“She was a consistent, strong and determined voice for social progress, growth and inclusion in Ireland.

“She believed that women and girls should always be supported, always encouraged to speak up and also always be listened to.

“She worked for and celebrated every step towards building a more diverse and inclusive society.

“She was proud to be a leader in Fianna Fail’s progressive republican tradition, so deeply linked with Sean Lemass, who saw in the Lenihan family people who shared his vision for building a new Ireland.”