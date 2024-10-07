Bus carrying up to 70 people crashes in Northern Ireland

A bus carrying up to 70 people has crashed in Co Down.

Police and ambulance services attended the scene on the Ballyblack Road East near Carrowdore.

The PSNI described the incident as a “serious road traffic collision”.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it was “with a major incident at Carrowdore involving a bus with up to 70 passengers”.

It added that it had dispatched “multiple resources” to the scene.