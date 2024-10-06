Presenter Clive Myrie apologises to BBC for failing to declare outside earnings

BBC newsreader Clive Myrie has apologised to the corporation after failing to declare outside earnings.

The 60-year-old, who also presents BBC Two quiz show Mastermind, did not declare earnings of at least £65,000 from corporate events over the past 12 months, according to The Sunday Times.

As an employee, Myrie is supposed to declare his list of engagements to the corporation monthly, but failed to include 11.

The BBC’s on-screen talent have had to declare outside earnings since director-general Tim Davie demanded more transparency in 2021, publishing the declarations every three months.

Clive Myrie also presents BBC Two quiz show Mastermind (William Cherry/Press Eye/BBC/PA)

The Sunday Times said Myrie failed to declare his work as a debate chairman at GreenTalks Live, an event hosted by the Isle of Man’s Energy and Sustainability Centre, and as a keynote speaker at Dutch bank ING’s Views From The Top dinner at The Gherkin in London.

Both events are reported to have commanded fees of more than £10,000.

The newspaper said Myrie also failed to report nine other engagements, including work as a guest speaker at Suffolk Chamber of Commerce’s Prestige Dinner, a host at the National Residential Landlords Association’s conference, and as host of an Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association lunch.

The other roles are said to be worth between £5,000 and £10,000 to Myrie.

A BBC spokesperson said it had spoken to the presenter to “remind him of his responsibilities”.

They said: “We have spoken to Clive to remind him of his responsibilities with regards to the external events register, and he has apologised for these errors.”

It is understood the register will be updated at the next quarterly publication to include all relevant events that were previously omitted.

The presenter is reportedly earning a salary between £310,000 and £314,999 at the BBC, according to its most recent annual report published in March 2024.

Myrie has been approached for comment.