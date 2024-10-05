‘Important to tackle homelessness narrative’, says William in documentary clip

The Prince of Wales has said it is important to “change and tackle the narrative around homelessness” in a clip from a forthcoming documentary.

The 22-second video, shared on social media, said the programme – Prince William: We Can End Homelessness – will be “coming soon” to ITV and ITVX.

It follows the prince during the first year of his Homewards initiative, which aims to tackle all forms of homelessness.

Asked in the clip where his passion for the issue comes from, William said: “I think it’s really important that we can try and change, and tackle, the narrative around homelessness.

“People live with it, we see it every day in our lives, that’s something I want to challenge.”

It will feature a senior fire officer taking a former long-term homeless man to meet William and tell his story.

Diana, Princess of Wales, used to take the young royal and his brother to homeless shelters to broaden their horizons.

During the past year, the Homewards teams in six UK locations have been building collaborations between the public, private and third sectors with the aim of laying foundations.

Homewards aims to develop bespoke solutions to homelessness in Newport, three neighbouring Dorset towns – Poole, Bournemouth and Christchurch – Lambeth, Belfast, Aberdeen and Sheffield, that in the future can be replicated in other UK areas.