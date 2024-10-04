Taoiseach has ‘no doubt’ US President Joe Biden considers himself to be Irish

Ireland’s premier Simon Harris has said he has no doubt US President Joe Biden considers himself to be Irish.

He was speaking after former UK prime minister Boris Johnson claimed in his new memoir that Mr Biden had privately told him that he’s “not really Irish”.

Mr Biden has spoken affectionately about his Irish heritage across his political career.

US President Joe Biden receives a standing ovation after addressing the Oireachtas Eireann in 2023 (Tony Maxwell/Government of Ireland/PA)

He was warmly welcomed to Ireland in 2023 for a visit which included retracing some of his ancestral roots in Co Louth and Co Mayo and receiving a standing ovation as he addressed the Irish Parliament in Dublin.

Mr Harris is set to travel to the US next week where he will meet the president at the White House.

Reacting to Mr Johnson’s claim, the Taoiseach said he hopes he is better at selling books than being a politician.

Taoiseach Simon Harris will visit the US next week (Brian Lawless/PA)

“There are very many pressing and serious issues that of course I want to speak to the president of the United States with, including our diplomatic relations,” he told the Pat Kenny Show on Newstalk on Friday morning.

“I think one question I definitely don’t need clarity from is that Joe Biden considers himself Irish.

“I think Boris Johnson is a person who seems to be very good at selling books and I hope he is certainly much better at that than he was at being a politician.”