What the papers say – October 3

Fears of a major escalation in the Middle East continue to lead the front pages on Thursday, days after Iran launched a missile attack on Israel.

Israel could launch a massive air attack in a bid for revenge on the missile blitz, Metro reports.

The Independent and the i reveal Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed revenge on Iran, warning the neighbouring country “will pay” for its Tuesday attack.

The Daily Express and the Daily Telegraph’s front pages both feature warnings from security chiefs that UK forces would be unable to protect Israel against Iranian ballistic missile attacks.

Meanwhile, The Times leads on Israel suffering its first setback in the war against Hezbollah, with eight soldiers killed in a series of militant ambushes in Lebanon.

US President Joe Biden has warned Benjamin Netanyahu that the US would not support Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear sites, according to The Guardian.

Back on British soil, the Daily Mirror andThe Sun splash on touching photos of the Princess of Wales hugging a cancer sufferer at an honours ceremony.

The Financial Times reports OpenAI has asked investors not to back rival start-ups after securing 6.6 billion dollars (£4.9 billion) in new funding.

The Daily Mail claims Sir Keir Starmer has been “humiliated” into returning £6,000 worth of “freebies”.

Lastly, the Daily Star leads on claims Line of Duty actor Anna Maxwell is scared of sandwiches and fridges.