Cruise ship departs after four months stranded in Belfast

A cruise ship that was stranded in Belfast for four months has set sail.

The chief executive of Villa Vie Residences, Mike Petterson, said the ship is heading to France.

The Villa Vie Odyssey had been scheduled to leave Belfast in May for a three-year, round-the-world cruise but was delayed due to unexpected repairs.

CEO of Villa Vie Residences Mikael Petterson with passenger Andy Garrison (left) (Liam McBurney/PA)

It eventually set sail from Belfast Harbour on Monday night but only travelled a few miles before dropping anchor in Belfast Lough.

Mr Petterson blamed administrative paperwork for the latest delay.

On Thursday afternoon, the ship could be seen setting sail from Belfast Lough, just off the coast of Bangor, Co Down.

Mr Petterson said the plan had been to make for Hunterston in Scotland to refuel but later told PA they were “changing direction and heading to France as scheduled”.

“We have enough fuel to make the journey,” he added.

Celebrating on board, passenger Holly Hennessey said: “Hallelujah! All of us are beyond words, delighted, and the celebration is already under way.”

Holly Hennessey boards the Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship at Belfast Port’s Cruise Ship Terminal (Liam McBurney/PA)

The vessel is expected to travel to Brest, France, and make several stop-offs before heading to the Bahamas.

Mr Petterson said the ship was now “fully certified without conditions”.

The luxury cruise offers rentals from 35 to 120 days, or villas can be purchased ranging from £90,000 to £260,000.

Owning a villa on board guarantees the room for a minimum of 15 years but the ownership stays valid for the entire operation of the ship.

Many of the passengers thanked Belfast for hosting them for many months, praising the people and the many pubs the city has to offer.

One man, who carried a self-assembled model of the Titanic on board on Monday, said he enjoyed Belfast but was ready for the rest of the cruise.