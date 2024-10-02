Theo Burrell: ‘Heartbreak’ as scans show brain tumour regrowth

Antiques Roadshow expert Theo Burrell, who was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour aged just 35, is expected to undergo further treatment after scans showed her cancer has started regrowing.

Ms Burrell, now 38, said she is “extremely grateful” for the past two years and vowed to “take on the next step of my journey with everything I’ve got”.

The mother-of-one was told she had a glioblastoma in June 2022 after experiencing six months of migraine attacks that were so severe she could not bend over or lie down.

The disease is the most aggressive and most common type of cancer that originates in the brain.

A statement from Ms Burrell said: “It’s with some heartbreak that I can confirm my glioblastoma has started regrowing.

“Although this was always an inevitability it has been a difficult couple of weeks for me and my family, as we deal with the news and await a treatment plan.

“I am extremely grateful for having had such a good quality of life over the last two years, and I intend to take on the next step of my journey with everything I’ve got.”

Following her initial diagnosis, Ms Burrell, who lives in East Lothian with her partner and three-year-old son, opted to have surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

Medics told her that without treatment she would only have three months to live.

Theo Burrell (left) with Dan Knowles, chief executive of Brain Tumour Research (centre), and Martin Cawley, former chief executive of Beatson Cancer Charity (Brain Tumour Research)

Ms Burrell became a patron of the charity Brain Tumour Research in November 2023.

Earlier this year, she joined campaigners at Downing Street to hand in a petition signed by more than 80,000 people calling for more investment and research into brain cancer.

In April she welcomed the news that Brain Tumour Research and the Beatson Cancer Charity would establish a brain tumour research centre in Scotland in a bid to find a cure.

Speaking at the time, Ms Burrell said she continues to “make the best of each day”.

Dan Knowles, chief executive of Brain Tumour Research, added: “Theo has become a much-valued and important part of our family and is held in very high regard for her unwavering commitment to drive change in the future for others.

“She is a fantastic patron who has developed a deep bond with countless patients and families who I know will now be offering their support and love at this very difficult time.

“Our hearts go out to Theo and her family and friends as she takes this next step in her journey.”