Former Conservative Party deputy leader Michael Ancram dies aged 79

The former deputy leader of the Conservative Party Michael Ancram has died aged 79.

Mr Ancram, known formally as the 13th Marquess of Lothian, held the role under Iain Duncan Smith and Michael Howard for five years in the early 2000s.

He also served as shadow foreign secretary and had been a member of the House of Lords since 2010, in a political career spanning five decades.

He died in hospital surrounded by family in the early hours of Tuesday following a short illness, his family said in a statement.

New Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay posted on X: “I am sorry to hear of the passing of Michael Ancram who was a first-rate politician and a gentleman.

“The thoughts of all in the Scottish Conservatives are with his wife and family.”

Lord Donald Cameron, a former Scotland Office minister and former MSP, said his uncle had been “a huge support and inspiration”.

He said on the social media platform: “Some very sad news tonight.

“Michael was a man of great warmth, humour and generosity. As an uncle, he was a huge support and inspiration to me.

“We will all miss him very much. Eternal rest grant unto him.”

Jackson Carlaw, who briefly led the Scottish Tories in 2020, described Mr Ancram as “a politician of charm, principle and duty” who had “served our country with distinction”.