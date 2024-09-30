Oasis rules out ‘dynamic pricing’ for North America dates after controversy

Oasis has ruled out the use of dynamic pricing for the Manchester rockers’ North America dates following fan outrage that they were charged more for tickets than originally quoted for shows in the UK and Ireland.

The Britpop group, which announced their reunion in August with Liam and Noel Gallagher, announced their US, Canada and Mexico Oasis Live ’25 tour shows on Monday.

Their first performance on the continent will be at Rogers Stadium in Toronto, Ontario on August 24.

They will then head to the US for Chicago’s Soldier Field on August 28, East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium on August 31, and Los Angeles’s Rose Ball Stadium on September 6, with the final date released for Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City on September 12.

A string of 19 UK and Ireland dates have all sold out, including two extra Wembley shows, which sparked a furore over ticket sales and inflated prices.

A statement from Oasis’ management said: “Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing model will not be applied to the forthcoming sale of tickets to Oasis concerts in North America.

“It is widely accepted that dynamic pricing remains a useful tool to combat ticket touting and keep prices for a significant proportion of fans lower than the market rate and thus more affordable.

“But, when unprecedented ticket demand (where the entire tour could be sold many times over at the moment tickets go on sale) is combined with technology that cannot cope with that demand, it becomes less effective and can lead to an unacceptable experience for fans.

“We have made this decision for the North America tour to hopefully avoid a repeat of the issues fans in the UK and Ireland experienced recently.”

Similar to the UK and Ireland tour, there will be a pre-ballot for fans hoping to get access to the sale first, with fans being asked to confirm entry by October 1.

To enter, you are asked where you are based, and a question about when they last played in North America. Their 2008 -2009 Dig Out Your Soul tour was when they last made it there.

In 2009, the band broke up amid a backstage brawl at France’s Rock en Seine festival.

The release of tickets this month in the UK prompted the Government and the UK’s competition watchdog to pledge they would look at the use of dynamic pricing.

Some standard tickets more than doubled from £148 to £355, and the situation was blamed on “unprecedented demand”.

Ticketmaster has previously said it does not set concert prices and its website states this is down to the “event organiser” who “has priced these tickets according to their market value”.

Their first UK show will take place at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on July 4.

Tickets for North America will be on sale from October 4.