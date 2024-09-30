Most accurate ultrasound test ‘can detect 96% of women with ovarian cancer’

The most accurate ultrasound test can detect 96% of ovarian cancers in postmenopausal women, new research suggests.

The findings indicate that the test should replace the current standard of care test in the UK, experts say.

A new study compared all the tests that are currently available to diagnose the condition and found that one in particular was more sensitive than the others.

Of the six diagnostic tests investigated, the IOTA ADNEX model – which looks at how the lump appears on an ultrasound – had the best accuracy of all and could detect up to 96% of women with ovarian cancer.

The ultrasound sound test outperforms the current standard of care in the UK significantly, the experts led by Professor Sudha Sundar from the University of Birmingham suggest.

According to the researchers, the findings indicate that it should replace the current standard of care test in the UK, called risk of malignancy (RMI1), which identifies 83% of ovarian cancers.

Although the test with greater accuracy is likely to lead to some women who do not have cancer also being flagged up as having a higher risk of cancer, the experts agree that picking up more women with cancer would be beneficial overall.

Prof Sundar, said: “This is the first time that a head-to-head study of all available ovarian cancer tests have been done in the same population.

“Here we studied their use with symptomatic, postmenopausal women who are most at risk of this cancer.

“Our trial found that the IOTA ADNEX ultrasound protocol had the highest sensitivity for detecting ovarian cancer compared to the standard of care and other tests.”

She added: “We found that the higher sensitivity of the IOTA ADNEX model is likely to lead to some women who don’t have cancer also being flagged up as having a higher risk of cancer.

“We however did discuss this extensively with patients, cancer charity Target ovarian cancer and NHS experts who all agreed that in postmenopausal women who are at higher risk of ovarian cancer, picking up more women with cancer would benefit women overall.”

Annwen Jones, chief executive at Target Ovarian Cancer, said: “Early diagnosis of ovarian cancer is vital, and we are pleased to see this research demonstrate that there are more accurate ways of using ultrasound.

“The faster and earlier ovarian cancer is diagnosed the easier it is to treat and the more successful the outcomes.

“Alongside this innovative research we need to see greater awareness of the symptoms of ovarian cancer so that women know to come forward to their GP for testing and receive the best possible treatment as quickly as possible.

“It is crucial that new ways of working like this are rolled out as quicky as possible.”

The research team note that the IOTA ADNEX model achieved 96% accuracy when delivered by NHS sonographers who were appropriately trained and received quality assurance.

The findings are published in the Lancet Oncology journal.