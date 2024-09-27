Pension credit claims hit almost 75,000 since winter fuel payment slimdown

Pension credit claims have hit almost 75,000 amid Government efforts to boost benefits take-up.

Department for Work and Pensions figures released on Friday showed the Government received around 74,400 pension credit claims in the eight weeks since July 29, when Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced means testing for the winter fuel payment.

This is up from 29,500 claims in the eight weeks before the announcement.

But in the seven days beginning on September 16, the department received 11,800 claims, down from 13,400 the week before.

The vast majority (91.8%) of claims made in the week beginning September 16 were made online.

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall delivering her keynote address to the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall has previously urged pensioners to check if they are eligible for the benefit, which would unlock winter fuel payments of up to £300.

The Labour Government scaled back the previously universal cash packages so only claimants of certain benefits, including pension credit and universal credit, will receive them, after Ms Reeves described a £22 billion “black hole” in the public finances, made up of unfunded spending commitments.

“It’s easier than ever to check if you are eligible, including with our online calculator, and if your circumstances have changed since the last time you looked I urge you to check again,” Ms Kendall said during her department’s Pension Credit Week of Action, held during the first week of September.

“Thousands of pensioners are missing out on pension credit worth on average £3,900 per year. That needs to change.”

At her party’s annual conference, held in Liverpool this month, Ms Kendall told activists and delegates her Government had “done more to help the poorest pensioners in the last two months than the Tories did in 14 years”, including “the biggest ever drive to get pensioners on pension credit, backed by our commitment to the pensions triple lock”.

But conference attendees voted to condemn the introduction of winter fuel allowance means testing after a debate on Wednesday.

A successful union-backed motion urged the Chancellor to “reverse the introduction of means-testing for the winter fuel allowance”.

Unite the Union moved the motion and its general secretary Sharon Graham won rounds of applause as she said: “This is not what people voted for. It is the wrong decision and needs to be reversed.

“We are the sixth richest economy in the world. We have the money.

“Britain needs investment, not austerity mark two.

“We won’t get any gold badge for shaving peanuts off our debt.”

Alan Tate, of the Communication Workers Union (CWU), said the winter fuel payment cut had “overshadowed” the work of the new Labour Government.

He said: “The CWU has been inundated with emails and calls from our retired members worried about choosing between heating and eating.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer responded in a Channel 4 News interview after the motion: “I do understand how, you know, colleagues in the Labour movement feel about this.

“This is clearly a difficult decision but a motion at conference doesn’t dictate Government policy.”