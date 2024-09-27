Government pressed for independent inquiry into murder of journalist

The government has been pressed to hold an independent inquiry into the murder of journalist Martin O’Hagan.

Mr O’Hagan was killed by loyalist paramilitaries in Lurgan, Co Armagh in 2001. No-one has ever been successfully prosecuted for his murder.

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) general secretary Michelle Stanistreet and assistant general secretary Seamus Dooley have written to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, Secretary of State Hilary Benn, First Minister Michelle O’Neill, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and Taoiseach Simon Harris calling for an independent inquiry into the killing.

Seamus Dooley, assistant general secretary of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ/PA)

The NUJ’s Mr Dooley said there are many unanswered questions and issues to be resolved around the murder of Mr O’Hagan.

He contended there are suspicions of collusion and that police had prior knowledge of the intention to kill Mr O’Hagan.

“For many years the NUJ has marked the anniversary of the vile murder of Martin O’Hagan with calls for an independent investigation,” he said.

“Polite acknowledgements have not been followed up by action but we continue to demand an external investigation into the murder and the failure to properly investigate it.

“There are so many unanswered questions, so many issues which remain unresolved, despite the fact that the identity of those suspected of ordering and carrying out the assassination of Martin O’Hagan is well known, with names being published in the media with impunity.

“Since last year’s anniversary we have had a new Northern Ireland Secretary, a new British Prime Minister, a new Taoiseach along with a new First Minister and deputy First Minister.

“In that context, we are seeking support for a new investigation, led by an international figure and independent of those who have so far failed to properly investigate the murder.”

He added: “The strong suspicion of collusion with the security forces and the suggestion that the PSNI may have had prior knowledge of the plan to murder Martin O’Hagan must be thoroughly interrogated.

“The murder of Martin O’Hagan was a watershed moment for journalism in the UK and Ireland. The failure to properly investigate it has cast a long shadow and continues to embolden those who seek to silence journalists.”