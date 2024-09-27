Defence Secretary watching Israeli ground invasion rumours ‘really carefully’

Defence Secretary John Healey is looking at a rumoured Israeli ground invasion into Lebanon “really carefully”.

Mr Healey said on Friday airstrikes and rocket fire exchanged between Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah present a “risk that this escalates into something that is much wider and much more serious”.

He faced questions about a possible ground invasion after Israeli army chief Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi told troops on Wednesday that ongoing air strikes were “to prepare the ground for your possible entry and to continue degrading Hezbollah”.

Speaking to broadcasters, Mr Healey said his “first concern remains the safety of British nationals in Lebanon”.

Defence Secretary John Healey speaking during a press conference at the Aukus defence ministers’ meeting at the Old Royal Naval College in London this week (Kin Cheung/PA)

He added: “The travel advice remains the same – don’t go to Lebanon. If you are in Lebanon, then get out and there are still commercial flights leaving so people can do that.

“But I left Labour conference earlier this week to chair a Cobra committee in Government because we are making the preparations you’d expect of Government ahead of any potential developments in the future.”

Asked about the rumoured ground invasion, Mr Healey replied: “We’re watching this really carefully. That will be a matter for the Israelis.

“At the moment, it’s airstrikes. At the moment, there are missiles from the Lebanese Hezbollah directed at Israel. This conflict serves no one.”

The Defence Secretary said Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu would “hear about the calls from many countries led by the United States and Britain for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon – 21 days in which the fighting should stop on both sides” when he attends the United National General Assembly in New York on Friday.

“That gives everyone a chance to concentrate on the peace plan that is on the table, that the Israelis themselves say would allow them to get their citizens back into northern Israel and the Lebanese to return to their homes in southern Lebanon,” he added.

Emily Thornberry, House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee chairwoman, had earlier warned against a ground invasion and told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We don’t know whether or not Israel is bluffing.”

She added: “The poor Lebanese, who you know many of whom do not want Hezbollah in the bottom of their country, certainly don’t want to have the Israelis.

“And Hezbollah may well end up with more legitimacy as a result of that ground invasion.”