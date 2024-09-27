Appeal to find man who absconded from secure mental health facility

Police have launched an appeal to find a man who has absconded from a secure mental health facility in west London.

Terrence Mayes, 41, absconded the facility in Southall on September 22. He had been detained under the Mental Health Act, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Despite an extensive investigation, officers have been unable to locate Mayes and are now appealing for the public’s help.

Terrence Mayes (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The force said he has links to Wembley, and it is thought likely that he will be in the west London or north-west London areas.

Anyone who has information that might help officers locate him should call 999 and quote reference 5425/22Sep.

The Met said the public should not approach Mayes if seen.