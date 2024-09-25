Anthony Joshua: Training regime may have caused lapse that led to speeding

Boxer Anthony Joshua’s tough training regime may have led to a lapse in concentration that led him to speed in a 30mph zone, the athlete told court officials.

The 34-year-old was caught by a Sussex Police officer doing 44mph in a 30mph zone on the A26 in Lewes, East Sussex, on May 29 in his Range Rover Vogue.

According to court documents filed as part of the single justice procedure system, where cases are dealt with on paper alone, Joshua offered his “sincerest apologies” for speeding.

He wrote to the court saying that he understands the importance of road safety and the potential consequences of driving too fast.

Writing in his defence, Joshua said: “I am a professional athlete, currently in the middle of a very intense training camp.

“My schedule has been extremely demanding, and I was travelling to or from a training session at the time and date of the offence.

“The physical and mental fatigue from my training may have clouded my judgement, leading to this lapse in concentration.

“I recognise that such circumstances do not justify speeding, and I deeply regret allowing myself to make this error.”

Anthony Joshua after his defeat by Daniel Dubois following the IBF world heavyweight bout at Wembley Stadium on Saturday (Bradley Collyer/PA)

He asked that the court consider the impact any driving ban could have on his career, due to his need to travel to and from training sessions.

In court documents seen by the PA news agency, Joshua said: “I would like to respectfully ask the court to consider the potential impact of extra penalty points, which could lead to a driving ban, on my career.

“As an athlete, I rely heavily on my ability to drive to and from training sessions, which are often at locations that are difficult to reach.”

Joshua already had three points on his licence at the time of the offence.

The case, dealt with by Hastings Magistrates’ Court, saw him ordered to pay £1,167.

The Evening Standard reported that this consisted of a £769 fine, with £90 costs and a £308 victim surcharge, and that he was also given four penalty points on his licence but was not banned from driving.

Joshua suffered a fifth-round knockout defeat to Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, but on Monday insisted that his boxing career is “far from over”.