Al Fayed’s alleged victims’ lawyers probe Fulham FC and Ritz Paris

Lawyers for the alleged victims of Mohamed Al Fayed have said they are investigating Fulham Football Club and other companies owned by the late billionaire.

The former Harrods owner, who also owned the west London club and the Paris Ritz, was described as a “monster” during a press conference held by the legal team featured in the BBC documentary Al-Fayed: Predator At Harrods.

More than 20 female former employees of the department store have spoken, coming forward with allegations of assault and physical violence at properties in London and Paris.

Craven Cottage, home of Fulham FC (Phil Cole/PA)

Five women alleged they had been raped by Mr Al Fayed, who died last year at the age of 94.

Barrister Maria Mulla said: “We are aware of allegations that have been made at other places of work.

“We also represent women who were employed by the Ritz.

“We don’t at this stage represent any women who, for instance, sustained attacks at Fulham Football Club.

“But our investigations are obviously ongoing into all these entities that he had an involvement in.”

The Ritz Hotel in Paris (Chris Radburn/PA)

Mr Al Fayed bought Fulham in 1997 and under his ownership they rose to the top half of the Premier League in the early 2000s, peaking in qualification for the Europa League.

He sold the team in 2013.