Trial date set for 18-year-old accused of murdering mother and two teenagers

A trial date has been set for an 18-year-old man charged with the murder of a mother and two teenagers in Luton.

The bodies of Juliana Prosper, 48, Giselle Prosper, 13, and Kyle Prosper, 16, were found at a flat in Leabank, off Wauluds Bank Drive, on Friday September 13.

Nicholas Prosper, of Leabank, appeared at Luton Crown Court on Wednesday by video link from prison wearing a grey tracksuit.

The defendant has also been charged with a number of other offences, including purchasing or acquiring a shotgun without a certificate, possession of a shotgun and possession of a kitchen knife in a public place.

Judge Michael Simon said time is needed for an expert report on the defendant to be produced, and for pathology reports and analysis of forensics material to be completed.

He remanded Prosper into custody to next appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing at the same court on December 5.

A provisional three-week trial was set for March 3 next year.