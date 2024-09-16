Tito Jackson, member of Jackson 5 and older brother of Michael, dies aged 70

Jackson 5 star Tito Jackson has died at the age of 70, his family has announced.

The musician, who was the older brother of late popstar Michael Jackson, was father to sons Taj, Taryll and TJ Jackson, who said they were “shocked, saddened and heartbroken” at his death.

In an Instagram post, they said: “It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us.

“We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken.

“Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being.

“Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as ‘Coach Tito’ or some know him as ‘Poppa T’.

“Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously. It will forever be “Tito Time” for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is ‘Love One Another.’ We love you Pops.

“Your boys, Taj, Taryll and TJ.”

Along with his brothers Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael, Tito was part of the original line-up of The Jackson 5, a boyband who had hits with songs including I Want You Back and ABC in the early 1970s.

Tito Jackson performing (Martin Rickett/PA)

Born on October 15 1953, Toriano Adaryll “Tito” Jackson was the least-heard member of the group as a background singer who played guitar.

The family group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1997.

His brothers launched solo careers, including Michael, who became one of the world’s biggest performers, known as The King of Pop.

Michael Jackson, who had hits with songs including Billie Jean and Smooth Criminal, died aged 50 on June 25 2009.

Tito’s other siblings included global superstar Janet and La Toya Jackson.

The Jackson 5 (PA)

Tito was the last of the Jackson siblings to release a solo project with his 2016 debut, Tito Time, appearing when he was 62.

In 2019, Jackie, Tito, Jermaine and Marlon embarked on a World Tour as The Jacksons.

Two years prior they performed a slew of shows in the UK as part of A Celebration of 50 Years, also stopping to perform at Glastonbury Festival.

Days before his death, Tito posted a message on social media from Munich, Germany, where he visited a memorial to Michael with his brothers.

He wrote: “Before our show in Munich, my brothers Jackie, Marlon, and I, visited the beautiful memorial dedicated to our beloved brother, Michael Jackson.

“We’re deeply grateful for this special place that honours not only his memory but also our shared legacy. Thank you for keeping his spirit alive.”

The Jacksons performed in Germany on September 10, days after their performance at Boogietown, a UK music festival celebrating funk, soul and disco in Surrey.

The family’s patriarch, Joe Jackson, died at the age of 89 in 2018 and at the time Tito told the Daily Mirror his father would be “happy to be reunited” with Michael.